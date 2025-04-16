Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Date: Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor starrer gears up for digital release Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is set to release on OTT this month. Know when can you watch this film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is going to hit OTT soon. The film was released in theatres on February 21, 2025 and appealed to a fair share amount of people but could not do anything at the box office. Now the love triangle film will be releasing on OTT. Read further to know 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi's digital release details.

OTT Release Date

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It will hit OTT this month itself. According to media reports, the film will stream on Friday, April 18, 2025. The film depicts relationships, memory loss and the challenges of modern marriage.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Star Cast

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well as Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Shakti Kapoor and Kavita Kapoor. Mudassar Aziz has written the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackie Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment.

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Box Office Collection

Talking about the box office collection of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', it had a total collection of Rs 8.25 crore. The film is made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The film flopped badly at the box office. The film could stay in theatres for only 13 days after its release. It made its debut at the box office with Rs 1.5 crore. Let us tell you that this film was released on the anniversary of Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. This film was considered Jackie's gift to his wife and actor Rakul Preet.

