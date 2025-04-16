US Vice President JD Vance and wife to visit India next week, to meet PM Modi US Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24.

Washington:

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are scheduled to visit India next week, his office announced on Wednesday. The Vice President and the Second Family will be on a trip from April 18 to April 24, with planned visits in both Italy and India.

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice President, Vance will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country.

JD Vance to meet PM Modi

In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra early next week. He will also hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites," the statement said.

In Rome, Vance will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and also with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Statement from the Office of the Vice President

Usha Vance's first visit to India

The visit to India will be Usha's "first time visiting her ancestral country as second lady", a report in the Politico had said last month.

Her parents, Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri, emigrated from India to the United States in the late 1970s. Krish Chilukuri is a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at San Diego State University, while Lakshmi Chilukuri serves as a teaching professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and is also the Provost of Sixth College at the University of California, San Diego.

Usha met JD Vance while both were studying at Yale Law School. A distinguished litigator, Usha Vance has clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts of the US Supreme Court and for Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his time at the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. She holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master’s from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: China puts forth conditions to open talks with US amid trade war, wants Trump to 'show respect'

Also Read: Trump's tariffs on China surge to 245 per cent as trade war escalates, White House confirms