Kiren Rijiju dismisses 'unverified claims' over Waqf Act, slams Mamata Banerjee for 'fuelling violence' Waqf Act: Referring to recent incidents in Murshidabad and other parts of Bengal, Rijiju claimed that the violence was a direct result of political rhetoric.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has dismissed the "unverified claims" being circulated about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "fuelling violence" and spreading misinformation for political gains.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju, who is also the Union Minority Affairs Minister, rejected the opposition's allegations that the government intended to "seize" properties under Waqf boards. He emphasised that the nation is run according to the Constitution and the rule of law.

Addressing the spread of "misinformation and baseless claims" regarding the Waqf Act, Rijiju said it is the government's duty to address and rectify any "irregularities." He also clarified that the provisions of the Act do not pose any threat or harm to the Muslim community.

"Muslims are also Indians. Shouldn't we think about the Muslim community? How can we leave aside one community and let all the irregularities keep on happening unchecked?... We are the government of India. We have the responsibility to ensure that every citizen is taken care of and every community is looked after. The people who are spreading this false news, unverified claims that the mosques, the dargahs, and the kabaristan are going to be snatched away by the government. This country rules through law. The Constitution governs us. How can anybody snatch somebody's property like that?" Rijiju said.

Minority Affairs Ministry isn't only for Muslims

Rijiju also defended his role as Chairman of the Central Waqf Council and said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is not exclusive to Muslims but represents all six officially recognised minority communities in India.

On being asked why a non-Muslim is heading the Waqf Council, the Union Minister said, "We have six minority communities in India by definition. By notification, there are six communities. By virtue of being the Minister for Minority Affairs, I presented the bill and became the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council. Minority Ministry is not only for Muslims. That is what I have been saying from the beginning: that the Congress Party had made the Minority Affairs Ministry a Muslim Affairs Ministry. How unfortunate that is. And then, they are talking only about Muslims, leaving aside the other smaller minority communities."

Mamata is fueling violence in Bengal: Rijiju

He further accused Mamata Banerjee of having fuelled violence in the state by her stance on the Waqf Amendment Act and said she may have differences but cannot say that a particular law will not be implemented in the state. Rijiju said that Banerjee's defiance of a law passed by Parliament undermines constitutional propriety and sends a dangerous message.

"In the long run, whatever the chief minister of West Bengal and some political parties are doing will have deep negative repercussions. The violence that has happened in Murshidabad and other parts of West Bengal - these are a result of the unmindful political statements given by Mamata Banerjee," he said.

"These are political stunts. If a chief minister says that he/she will not follow constitutional requirements, that means his/her occupation of the CM post itself is untenable. So, any law passed by the Parliament is for the entire nation. These are political statements for political gains to take a posture to please certain communities for political gains. We cannot accept that," Rijiju added.

On Rahul Gandhi not participating in Waqf debate

When asked why Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not speak on the Waqf Act in Parliament during the debate, the Union Minister said he apparently wanted "to play safe game" by not taking part in the Waqf Amendment Bill debate.

"I was surprised. Even Priyanka Gandhi was not present during the voting. She was absent, and Rahul Gandhi came much later to vote. He didn't take part in the proceedings, nor did he speak. I feel that one of the reasons could be there is huge pressure from the Christian community for the Congress party and other MPs to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. That could be one of the reasons. Secondly, maybe, he wants to play a safe game because this bill is a landmark bill, and whatever you speak will remain as a record," Rijiju said.

On Mahua Moitra's allegations

Referring to Mahua Moitra's allegation against him during the winter session of Parliament after he responded to her reference to the death of a judge, Rijiju said she was "overly worked up".

"She was a bit overly worked up. She's young, energetic, and all that--let her speak, that's for the Chair to regulate. My only point was that when she accused one of our senior ministers, she made an inference about a sensitive incident and tried to link it in a very intelligent way, so I said that we understand your intention, and if needed, we will proceed as per parliamentary rules. That's all I said. But she got upset," Rijiju noted.

On Manipur situation

On the current situation in Manipur, the Union Minister said, "The situation is coming back to normal…Barring the Manipur incident, every other Northeastern region has an era of peace, tranquillity and development. It is not a case where the govt can be put to the test; we are not at fault This is neither a creation of the Central govt nor a fight against the Govt of India. It is between two brothers”

Kiren Rijiju on Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus

Rijiju called Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus "not a mature politician" over his comment on the Northeast. "I think he is totally misunderstanding the situation. Maybe he is not a matured politician, a matured man though…I feel truly sad that a leader of a country looks at a neighbouring country in such a way...," he said.

