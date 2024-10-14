Maharashtra: 9-year-old girl drugged, raped and dumped on street in Jalna, five detained

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, raped and then abandoned on a street in Maharashtra’s Jalna city, the police said on Monday (October 14). The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday in the Chandanjhira area, following which she was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition, and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal informed that the girl is out of daner and five persons have been detained in connection with the incident, adding that as per the preliminary evidence, one person is suspected to be involved in the crime.

Protests erupt

The locals expressed their outrage over the incident and staged a ‘rasta roko’ (blockade) on atrapati Sambhajinagar road and demanded that the culprit be brought to book.

The culprit picked up from her home when she was alone, drugged and raped her and then abandoned her on a street, the police said. The victim lived with her mother, who had gone to collect aid under a scheme. When the woman returned home, she could not find her daughter. She found the girl in a nearby street after a frantic search, the police added.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the Chandanjhira police station.

