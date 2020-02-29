Four ZUF militants arrested in West Bengal's Howrah

Image Source : PTI Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah (Representative image )

Four Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrah's Golabari area, police said.The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN), revealed details of their hideout in Howrah, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police Special Fake Task Force (STF) said.

The ZUF is a Manipur-based militant outfit operating in the Nagaland-Manipur border. An amount of Rs 34,54,270 was seized from the possession of the four ZUF militants, who admitted of accumulating the booty after abducting Avijit Dhar, project manager of Simplex, on February 19 from Noney district of Manipur, he said.

"Out of the four ZUF militants, two each are from Assam and Manipur," the officer said. The Kolkata Police STF had on Thursday arrested an Assam resident from the city's Dharmatala bus terminal area and seized from his possession FICN amounting to Rs 1,50,000. "During grilling, he had informed us about his associates hiding in Howrah.

A raid was conducted in Golabari Police Station area today the ZUF militants were arrested," he said. The arrested persons will be produced at a city court on Saturday, the official said

ALSO READ | Two Hizbul militants arrested in J&K's Pulwama