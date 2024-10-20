Delhi: 21-year-old dies after being thrashed by half dozen men near Shahdara, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

A 21-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being brutally beaten by the brother of a woman he was involved with and several others in the Jagatpuri area. Police reported that the incident took place on Friday, involving a group of 6 to 7 men.

The victim, identified as Arpit alias Golu, was initially taken to Hedgewar Hospital for treatment and discharged after receiving primary care. However, around 4 AM on Saturday, he began to experience severe abdominal pain and was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a senior police officer.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed based on a complaint from Arpit's brother-in-law, who witnessed the assault. Police have since arrested three individuals: Dhurav, Nishu, and Ravindra Kumar Rajak, while efforts are underway to locate additional suspects Aman, Raghav, and Ankit.

Investigators revealed that the motive for the attack stemmed from Arpit's relationship with Dhurav's sister. The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal beating, as the community grapples with the tragic loss of a young life.