Suryansh Shedge, Suryakumar Yadav shine as Mumbai thrash Madhya Pradesh to lift Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Mumbai Indians registered a dominating 5-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 title on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav and Suryansh Shedge helped Mumbai chase down a 175-run target with 13 balls remaining to clinch their 2nd domestic T20 league title in the last three years.

In-form Rajat Patidar smashed 81 runs off just 40 balls to single-handedly lead Madhya Pradeh to a fighting total of 174 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai lost their opener Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer in the powerplay, but Rahane and Suryakumar added a 52-run stand for the third wicket, and red-hot Suryansh Shedge played another match-winning cameo.

Madhya Pradesh Playing XI: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (wk), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar.

