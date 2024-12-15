Mufasa: The Lion King to Baby John, films releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : X Films releasing in theatres and on OTT platforms this Friday

2024 is coming to an end and with it, this year's box office run is also ending soon. With just 15 days left in the year, several releases are panned out for their box office run. In the coming days, entertainment is going to be at the top level from OTT to theatres. The reason for this is the films and web series coming in the upcoming week of December, which are all set to entertain the fans.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

The documentary film Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous, based on the life of famous singer and rapper Honey Singh, is also going to be released soon on the OTT platform Netflix. A few days ago, its spectacular trailer was released, which has been liked a lot by the fans. Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous is to be streamed on 20 December.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

These days, the web series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is in a lot of discussion on the famous OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. So far 19 episodes of the series have been released, which have been liked by the audience. Now everyone is waiting for its last 4 final episodes, which will probably be streamed from December 18.

Vanvaas

After the immense success of Gadar 2, director Anil Sharma is bringing the film Vanvaas with superstar Nana Patekar. There is a lot of craze among the fans about this movie. Being a family drama movie, it is believed that this film will win the hearts of the audience. It is known that Vanvaas will be released in theatres on December 20.

Mufasa - The Lion King

After the immense success of the first part, the makers of The Lion King are now bringing part 2, which will be released on the big screen worldwide on December 20. In this, once again you will get to hear the voice of Hindi cinema superstar Shah Rukh Khan as dubbing.

C.I.D. Season 2

The famous spy thriller TV show on the small screen is ready to return with C.I.D Season 2. In the new season, SP Pradyuman's team will be seen solving the mystery of the new mission. Let us tell you that after a wait of about 6 years, C.I.D 2 will be telecast on Sony TV channel every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm from December 21.

Baby John

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this month's most awaited movie Baby John. This movie starring Varun Dhawan, Keerti Suresh, Vamika Gabbi and Jackie Shroff will be released in theatres on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas. Let us tell you that Salman Khan's cameo will also be seen in this movie.

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again has been streamed in rent format on the famous OTT platform Prime Video. But from December 27, those who have a subscription to Prime Video will be able to easily enjoy this action thriller film sitting at home.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which clashed with Singham Again at the box office on Diwali this year, has also geared up to knock on OTT. This Kartik Aaryan starrer movie can be released on the OTT platform Netflix on December 27.

