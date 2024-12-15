This Airtel recharge plan offers 2GB daily data and Hotstar access for under Rs 400: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel

Bharti Airtel has rolled out a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398, catering to users who seek high-speed connectivity along with entertainment perks. The plan is now available on the Airtel Thanks app, website, and retail stores, offering compelling benefits to compete with similar offerings from its rivals.

Airtel’s Rs 398 recharge plan: Key benefits

Hotstar Mobile Subscription: Airtel users will enjoy a 28-day Hotstar Mobile subscription, providing access to live sports, movies, and popular shows. This subscription is limited to one smartphone and includes ads, aligning with Hotstar's basic plan valued at Rs 149 for 3 months. Data and Calling: The plan offers 2GB of 5G data per day, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 daily SMS. It has a validity of 28 days, ensuring a robust mix of connectivity and entertainment.

Reliance Jio’s New Year Welcome Plan

Not to be outdone, Reliance Jio has launched its New Year Welcome Plan, priced at Rs 2025. This plan provides:

A 200-day validity with 500GB of high-speed 4G data (2.5GB daily FUP).

Unlimited 5G access for users with compatible devices.

Free unlimited calling, SMS, and access to Jio apps like JioTV and JioCinema.

Availability: The plan can be purchased from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025, via the MyJio app or Jio's website.

With its Rs 398 prepaid plan, Airtel has created an attractive option for users seeking daily data and premium entertainment. However, Jio’s New Year Welcome Plan brings a longer validity and more extensive benefits, setting the stage for fierce competition in the telecom space.

