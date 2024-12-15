OpenAI unveils Video Interaction features for ChatGPT users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

OpenAI continues to elevate ChatGPT’s capabilities, by introducing several new features which would redefine how users could interact with the artificial intelligence. The generative AI chatbot (GenAI), is known for answering questions and processing text or image inputs. Now the platform is stepping into the world of video recognition and real-time interaction to make AI more interactive for the users.

ChatGPT can now see and interact with videos

During a live-streamed event, OpenAI unveiled a significant upgrade to ChatGPT. The company announced that the AI chatbot will now be able to do the video processing. It will recognize objects via a smartphone camera and provide instant insights, which is similar to Google Lens or Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature.

With this update, users could point their cameras at any object and ChatGPT will analyze and respond to the related prompts in real-time.

Who will get access to these video features?

The ChatGPT’s video processing capabilities feature will start rolling out in December itself and those who have access to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers can use it- providing early access to premium users.

For enterprise and educational sectors, the feature is expected to launch by January 2025, aligning with OpenAI’s goal of bringing advanced AI tools to diverse domains.

Sora Turbo: AI Video Creation for ChatGPT

OpenAI also announced Sora Turbo, a tool which has been designed to create ultra-realistic videos from text prompts was initially released as a research preview. It is now available for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users worldwide.

Features of Sora Turbo

Video length and quality: Users of ChatGPT could create videos which are up to 20 seconds long with resolutions of up to 1080p. Formats: Includes widescreen, vertical and square video options. Customization: Offers tools to remix and refine videos, with a storyboard feature for frame-by-frame precision. Community Showcase: Users can explore trending creations through curated feeds.

Availability and restrictions

Currently, Sora Turbo is not available in the UK, EU and Switzerland due to regulatory constraints. Access is limited to users who are under the age limit of 18 years.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can produce up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution, while Pro users enjoy higher resolutions and extended production limits.

What’s next for OpenAI?

These updates are part of OpenAI’s 12-day product launch series, which includes the introduction of ChatGPT Pro and a suite of AI tools catering to individual and organizational needs. To address diverse user requirements, OpenAI plans to introduce flexible pricing models in 2025, further democratizing access to its advanced AI technologies.

