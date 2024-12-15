Vijay Khare, Bhojpuri film industry's famous villain dies at 72 in Bangalore

Follow us on Image Source : X Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare dies at 72 in Bangalore

Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare, who made his mark as a villain in the Bhojpuri industry, took his last breaths on Sunday. He was suffering from Parkinson's and was undergoing treatment for a long time. He took his late breath at 4:00 am this morning during treatment at Kaveri Hospital in Bengaluru. For those who don't know, Vijay Khare has worked in more than 300 films and got famous for playing the role of a villain in films including Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983).

Bhojpuri world's superstar Vijay Khare was on dialysis for a long time. Actually, he was suffering from Parkinson's disease. He was undergoing treatment for a long time and today he breathed his last in Kaveri Hospital in Bengaluru. He was also called Gabbar Singh of Bihar. He worked in more than 300 films and brought laurels to Bihar.

He has left behind three sons and a wife. His elder son Santosh Khare is working as a general manager in a big multinational company in Noida. His middle son Ashutosh Khare carried forward his father's legacy and acted in more than 50 films. He is carrying forward the tradition of Vijay Khare as an actor, director and producer. His younger son Paritosh Khare is also working in a high position in a multinational company in Bengaluru.

Vijay Khare, famous as Amrish Puri of Bhojpuri films, was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in the year 2019. He was given this award at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium in Kolkata. While receiving the award, he also talked about his journey in the film industry. The death of Vijay Khare, who saw many ups and downs in Bhojpuri films, is a big loss for the Bhojpuri industry.

