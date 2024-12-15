Elon Musk's xAI offers free Grok-2 access to all X users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GROK

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has announced that the latest version of its Grok-2 chatbot is now free for all users of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This development is aimed at making advanced AI capabilities more accessible. However, premium features, including higher usage limits and early access to new capabilities, remain exclusive to subscribers of X’s Premium and Premium+ plans.

“Premium and Premium+ users will continue to enjoy extended features, including higher limits and first access to future upgrades,” the company shared in its announcement.

The Grok button enhances the user experience on X

xAI has integrated a new “Grok” button across the X timeline, allowing users to gain real-time insights, explore trending topics, and uncover relevant context for posts. This feature leverages Grok-2’s advanced capabilities to provide an interactive experience directly within the X platform.

Real-time context and creative tools

The upgraded Grok-2 chatbot introduces two powerful features: web search and citations. With web search, the AI can analyze posts on X and the broader internet to provide accurate, real-time answers to user queries. Citations ensure transparency by linking back to sources, enhancing the reliability of AI-generated responses.

Additionally, xAI has launched a “Draw Me” feature, enabling users to generate personalized avatars. This tool, accessible via the “Create your version with Grok” button on user profiles, reimagines profile photos with AI-driven creativity.

xAI vs. OpenAI: Musk’s legal battle continues

In parallel to this launch, Elon Musk has intensified his legal dispute with OpenAI, alleging misuse of his initial investment. Musk has requested a federal judge to halt OpenAI’s for-profit operations, citing ethical concerns regarding its evolution from a non-profit venture. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has denied these claims, prolonging the seven-year-long legal battle.

