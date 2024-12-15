Shakib Al Hasan suspended from bowling in international and domestic cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in all top-level cricket, including international and domestic cricket. This comes after Shakib was suspended from bowling by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for an illegal action.

Shakib was reported for a suspect action during a game in the English county cricket in September. The ECB took the action and suspended him from bowling in the ECB-run cricket. The Bangladesh Cricket Board said that the suspension of bowling from international and domestic cricket becomes automatic after the decision of the England Board.

Under clause 11.3 of the ICC's regulations for illegal bowling actions, if a bowler is suspended by a national federation from bowling in its domestic competitions, the suspension becomes recoganised by the International Board and all the national cricket federations.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been informed that national team allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in competitions under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). As a result, Shakib is also suspended from bowling in domestic cricket competitions outside Bangladesh and in international cricket," the BCB statement said.

"Should the results of this [reassessment] analysis clear his action, Shakib will be permitted to bowl in international cricket and in domestic cricket competitions under the jurisdiction of all national cricket federations," it added. Shakib will play only as a batter for now.

After being reported for a suspect action, the all-rounder failed an independent assessment of his bowling at Loughborough University. He will now appear for reassessment at an ICC-accredited center in a bid to get his action cleared and get his suspension lifted.

The legendary all-rounder was reported for his action during the County Championship match for Surrey against Somerset.

Notably, it was the first time that his bowling action has come under scrutiny in his career dating back to 2005 when he played his first domestic match. He has taken 712 wickets in 447 International matches with 246 scalps coming in Tests. He has 317 wickets to his name in ODIs with 149 more in the shortest International format.