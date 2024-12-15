Hyderabad man kills wife and son over suspicion of extra marital affair, later dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Siraj and Ahilya

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a man named Siraj, who worked at a bangle showroom in Hyderabad, allegedly murdered his wife and his younger son before taking his own life. The horrific incident came to light on Saturday when the bodies of all three were discovered at their residence in Hyderabad.

Siraj, a 38-year-old native of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been working in Hyderabad for the past six years. He married his wife, Ahilya, 35, seven years ago in a love marriage. The couple has two sons, aged five and two and a half.

According to local police, Siraj harboured suspicions about his wife's fidelity. The couple had recently returned to Hyderabad after attending a relative's wedding in Firozabad. On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between Siraj and Ahilya over a mobile phone, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Siraj is believed to have strangled his wife and younger son during the altercation. Their elder son, who witnessed the horrifying scene, managed to escape and alert the neighbours. By the time the police arrived, Siraj had already hanged himself.

"The incident occurred due to a dispute over a mobile phone password," said Yogendra Pal Singh, Station House Officer of South Police Station, Hyderabad.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and grief. Family members, who were informed about the incident, have rushed to Hyderabad.