Ustad Zakir Hussain admitted to US hospital, family seeks prayers

Follow us on Image Source : X Ustad Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a US hospital on Sunday

World famous tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital on Sunday due to health problems. Hussain's condition is said to be critical. For the unversed, Zakir Hussain is a big name in the world of music and his father Allah Rakha was also a famous tabla player.

Zakir Hussain is in the USA

According to the information, Ustad Zakir Hussain is currently admitted to a hospital in San Francisco, USA due to serious health problems, where he is undergoing treatment. The news of Zakir Hussain's hospitalisation has been confirmed by his brother-in-law. BBC journalist Parvez Alam has given this information in his latest tweet.

Zakir Hussain's brother-in-law confirmed the news

Parvez Alam has tweeted on his x account with a photo of Ustad Zakir Hussain that Zakir Hussain is admitted to the hospital and his brother-in-law Ayub Aulia has confirmed this to him on a phone call. Aulia has appealed to everyone to pray for Zakir's speedy recovery.

About Padma Shri Zakir Hussain

Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain is regarded as one of the world's best tabla musicians and is well-known for his remarkable contributions to Indian classical music. His extraordinary talent has brought him several honours throughout the years, including India's coveted Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan awards. He was recognised as a global ambassador for Indian classical music in 1999 when the US National Endowment for the Arts awarded him the National Heritage Fellowship.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil starrer Vettaiyan director on his star-free script writing