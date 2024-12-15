IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Brisbane weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on moving day at Gabba Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.

The India vs Australia 3rd Test at Gabba holds great significance at the moment. It is crucial for both the Border Gavaskar Trophy and also for the scenarios in the World Test Championship final 2025.

The Aussies hold the aces in the Gabba Test at the moment as they bossed the second day of the game. The hosts ended the day 405/7 on the back of centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Head, the Indian nemesis, haunted Rohit Sharma and co yet again as he slammed 152 off just 160 balls.

Steve Smith also hit his first Test century since June 2023 as he smashed 101 from 190 deliveries. The Indian bowlers looked flat, barring Jasprit Bumrah, and found it hard to trouble the Aussie batters. Bumrah scalped his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, however, apart from him Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each.

The opening day of the Test match was majorly washed out by the rain as only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1. While there was no rain on the second day, there was more weather threat to the Gabba Test on the third day - the moving day of the Test match.

As per Accuweather, there is a 90% chance of precipitation on the third day of the Test match. Moreover, there is a 'final flood warning' in Brisbane in the morning.

There are 90% chances of rain on the morning on December 16 with 58% cloud cover expected in Brisbane. The rain chances decrease to 25% in the afternoon with the weather expected to be mostly cloudy and humid.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood