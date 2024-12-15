Central Railway to run 48 special trains for Christmas, New Year in Mumbai, Pune and Kochuveli

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) New Year, Christmas special trains: Central Railway to run 48 extra services between Mumbai, Pune and Kochuveli | DETAILS.

The Central Railway will run around 48 special trains between Mumbai-Karmali/Kochuveli and Pune-Karmali to clear the extra rush of passengers travelling during the Christmas and winter holidays from December 19 to January 11, 2025.

The train will depart from CSMT at 12:20 am and arrive at Karmali at 1:30 pm the same day. On its return journey, the train will leave Karmali at 2:15 pm and reach CSMT at 3:45 am the following day. There will be 17 trips in each direction.

The train will halt at the following stations

Dadar Thane Panvel Pen Roha Khed Chiplun Sangameshwar Road Ratnagiri Kankavali Kudal Thivim

The composition of the train will be 1 AC 1st Class, 1 AC 1st cum AC-2 Tier, 3 AC-2 Tier, 11 AC-3 Tier, 2 Sleeper Class, 2 General Second Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard brake van. Similarly, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) -Kochuveli Weekly Special train (01463/01464) will make 8 trips in total. It will leave LTT every Thursday at 4 pm hours from December 19 to January 09, 2025 and will arrive at Kochuveli at 10:45 pm the next day. While returning, it will leave Kochuveli every Saturday at 4.20 pm from December 21 to January 11, 2025 and will arrive at LTT at 12.45 hours on the third day.

From each direction, the special train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookanbika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Suratkal, Thokur, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam.

Special train between Pune-Karmali-Pune

And the composition train will have two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class, One General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Van and One Generator Van. In addition, Central Railway will also run a special train between Pune-Karmali-Pune Weekly Special (01407/01408) which will make 6 trips in total from both directions.

The special train will leave Pune every Wednesday at 05.10 am from December 25 to January 08, 2025 and will arrive in Karmali at 8.25 pm same day. In return, the train will leave Karmali every Wednesday at 10.20 pm from December 25 to January 08, 2025, and will arrive in Pune at 1.00 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim in both directions. The composition of the special train will have one AC 1st Class, One AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier, 5 Sleeper Class 6 General Second Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s brake van.

According to Central Railway, the bookings for special train no.01151/01152, 01463/01464 and 01407/01408 on special charges will open on December 14 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in. For detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.