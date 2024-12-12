Two minors murder man in Delhi’s Maujpur for Rs 200, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Image used for representational purposes.

Two minors were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death after robbing him of a small amount of Rs 200 near Puja Model School in Maujpur area of Delhi. The victim was declared ‘brought dead’ at JKC hospital and later sent to GTB hospital for post-mortem.

During the interrogation, the two accused aged 16 and 15 years confessed to the crime, a police official said. The police retrieved Rs 200 cash, a knife and a stolen scooter from the accused.

Earlier on Tuesday, two were arrested for allegedly shooting a person dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said. The duo Imran alias Fardeen, 24, and Harish alias Pintu, 29, were arrested near a park in Rohini.

On December 3, Imran allegedly shot Pankaj twice using a country-made pistol, while Harish restrained him. The police said the attack was reportedly motivated by an old rivalry.

Meanwhile, a dismissed policeman allegedly killed a married woman with whom he was in a relationship after a heated argument and then buried her body behind an under-construction building in Nagpur city.

The accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahul, 40), has been arrested in neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

The victim, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, was married and had a son. Dahule and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August, said the police.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope. However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, the couple had a heated argument over their future together. In a fit of rage, Dahule strangled his lover to death, they said.

To conceal his crime, he drove around for hours in a stolen car with the body before disposing it of in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in the Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits in Nagpur city, they said.

The Chandrapur police, investigating the theft of the car used by Dahule, arrested him.

(With inputs from PTI)