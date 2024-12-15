Jemimah Rodrigues' fiery show powers India to comprehensive win over West Indies in 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jemimah Rodrigues led India to a big win over West Indies.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues' fiery batting show powered India to a comprehensive win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, December 15.

After being asked to bat first in the series opener, India posted a massive total of 195 against the Windies at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on the back of a blistering 35-ball 73 from Jemimah Rodrigues. The Indian bowlers held their cool against a strong opposition batting line-up under dewy conditions to clinch the match by 49 runs.

Coming into this match, India had suffered a 0-3 ODI series sweep against Australia away from home. However, the Women in Blue set aside that loss and displayed a strong batting performance.

With Shafali Verma not picked in the squad, Uma Chetry opened with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The two players took the hosts to a strong start with a 50-run opening wicket stand. They were going well before Karishma Ramharack came and separated the duo after cleaning Chetry for 24.

Mandhana continued and kept ticking the scoring rate. Rodrigues came and changed the complexion of the match. She unleashed sweeps to perfection and found boundaries at will. She slammed a fifty off just 28 balls and ended on 73 from 35 balls before getting run-out in the final over of the innings.

The hosts posted 195, the biggest T20I score against West Indies and also at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

The bowing unit complemented the batters well. With dew settling in, run-chasing becomes easier but the bowlers were disciplined. Titas Sadhu starred with three wickets. She broke into the wickets column in the second over itself as she got West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews for 1. However, the credit for the wicket goes majorly to substitute fielder Minnu Mani, who ran through from mid-on to take a brilliant catch.

The other opener, Qiana Joseph, kept going. She struck three sixes and five fours but fell one short of her fifty after becoming the second victim of Sadhu. Deandra Dottin was looking dangerous yet again and was keeping her team alive. She was dropped twice - once each by Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana - before Radha Yadav caught one straight down the ground to end her stay.

That proved to be the final nail in the coffin with India easily clinching the game in the end by 49 runs.