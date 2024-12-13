Noida Police busts fake call centre, arrests 76 for duping people living in United States

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Noida Police busted a fake call centre in Sector 63 and arrested as many as 76 people, including nine women on Friday. Among the arrested are four directors and 72 employees who were operating the fraudulent scheme for approximately six weeks. The call centre allegedly targeted US citizens by infecting their laptops with malware and luring them into deceptive loan schemes, police said. The suspects reportedly used Hawala agents to convert their ill-gotten gains into cash, with the police identifying 10-12 such agents so far, they added.

Meanwhile, police also seized laptops, mobile phones, routers, and specialised software used in the scam during the raid. Speaking to the media, Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said the investigation is underway to know further details in connection with the matter. "We have recovered 70 laptops, phones, routers and specialised software used in the fraud...We are coordinating with the US Embassy and authorities for further investigation," he added.

Similar incident in April

In a similar case in April this year, as many as 12 people were arrested by the Noida Police from an unauthorised call centre for allegedly scamming foreigners by falsely offering them antivirus software from reputable companies.

Following a raid at the call centre, authorities had also confirmed the seizure of 14 desktops and other related items. Some of the arrestees were residents of Delhi, while some stayed in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the police added.

