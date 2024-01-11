Cyber fraud busted in Noida, 25 arrested for duping foreign nationals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fake call centre busted in Noida.

Noida: At least 25 workers of a call centre in Noida have been arrested for duping foreign nationals through cyber fraud in a joint operation led by STF, Lucknow and Noida police. The cops seized 34 mobile phones, four laptops, five internet routers, four 4-wheelers, 22 computer accessories and two registers.

The fake call centre is located in D block of Sector 59 in Noida from where the workers were held, they said.

"During the police action, 25 people were arrested for duping foreigners online and thereby making money fraudulently. 34 mobile phones, 22 computer systems, four laptops, five internet routers etc. were seized from the spot," said a police spokesperson.

The thugs contacted the foreigners by posing as representatives of private companies approaching them to resolve their tech-related problems, police said.

"The thugs told the gullible foreigners that their computer systems or their IP (internet protocol) address have been compromised and assured to get the issues fixed," the police official said.

"Then they would have their targets download Any Desk app on their systems (to take remote control of the systems). The accused took payment in the form of gift cards between USD 100 and USD 500 for leading online brands," he added.

The arrested workers have been identified as Jayant Lal, Manik Siwach, Mohd Sabir, Shiva Kashyap, Mohit Grover, Adil Rizvi, Divyam Sharma, Ritik Malhotra, Saksham Malhotra, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Rohit Yadav, Ankur Soni, Kailash Shahi, Firoz Alam, Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Afroz Khan, Yudhishthir Kumar, Manish Tiwari, Gautam Sehgal, Yash Makkad, Anubhav Tyagi, Sanjeet, Chandrapal Singh, Neeraj Yadav and Nadeem, police said.

Some others linked to the scam are absconding but have been identified, they said.

