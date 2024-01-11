IIT-Kanpur student dies by allegedly suicide in hostel room

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC IIT Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a student allegedly killed himself by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur.

The deceased identified as a 31-year-old M.Tech second-year student, said the police said on Thursday, adding the motive was not immediately clear but he had been "temporarily" removed from the course after he failed three exam papers. He was enrolled into an M.Tech course in the Department of Aerospace Engineering in 2021. However, students are usually allowed to retake these exams.

The body of the student, a resident of Meerut, was found hanging in his room on Wednesday and sent for the postmortem, the police said.

During interrogation, other students staying in the hostel told police that on the day of the incident, they found his room locked from inside and he did not respond to their repeated calls, Additional DCP (ADCP) West, Akash Patel said.

Once the hostel authorities were informed, the door was broken open and he was found hanging with the ceiling fan, the ADCP said further.

The victim was rushed to the IIT's health centre from where he was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kalyanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Dhananjay Pandey said.

The police are trying to trace a "suicide note" that is being circulated among some people, the ADCP said.

"There is one soft copy, said to be the suicide note, which is circulating among some people but we are yet to get a hard copy.

We are tracing it," he added.

A senior police official pleading anonymity said he was "termporarily" terminated after he failed three exam papers,which allegedly pushed him to severe depression and it could be a reason behind the extreme step.

By issuing a press release, IIT-Kanpur administration has mourned the tragic and untimely demise of him.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Manipur: 3 persons, including father-son duo, killed by suspected militants