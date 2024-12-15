PM Modi urges states to create environment for start-ups to flourish

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged states to work towards creating an environment where start-ups can thrive, simplify compliance processes to avoid harassment of citizens, and address obesity as a significant challenge. Addressing the fourth national conference of chief secretaries in New Delhi, he said states should reform the governance model in such a way that encourages citizen participation, according to an official statement.

He appreciated the advent of Start-ups, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. He asked States to encourage such innovations and work towards providing an environment where start-ups can flourish. He urged States to identify locations suitable for entrepreneurs in smaller cities and take the initiative to connect them with the banking system, provide logistics and facilitate them.

PM Modi asked the states to simplify the compliances which often lead to harassment of citizens. He urged the participants that States should reform the governance model in such as way as to encourage citizen participation or Jan Bhagidari. He also said that it is important to focus on reform, perform, and transform, and it is also important to inform the people about the various initiatives of the government.

Talking about Circular Economy, PM appreciated that the GOBARdhan programme is now being seen as a big energy resource. He observed that this initiative converts waste into wealth while also making the aged cattle an asset rather than a liability.

He also directed the States to explore concepts of Viability Gap Funding for the recycling of E-waste. "This is particularly important as with increasing data and technology-driven society, digital waste will further increase. Converting this e-waste into a useful resource will lessen our dependence on the import of such material," PM Modi said.

In the health sector, PM urged that under the Fit India Movement obesity should be taken as a big challenge in Bharat. He said that only a fit and healthy India can be a Viksit Bharat. He also opined that Bharat can be made TB-mukt by end of 2025. He added that the ASHA and Anganwadi workers can play a big role in delivering this goal.

PM observed that the old manuscripts were Bharat’s treasure and technology should be used to digitize it. States should take steps towards it. While appreciating that PM GatiShakti has been a key enabler for good governance, he also said that PM GatiShakti must be regularly updated and indicators for environmental impacts, disaster-prone areas must also be included in it.

Talking about Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme, PM said that competent officers posted in these blocks and districts can bring about massive changes at the ground level. It would also lead to immense socio-economic benefits.

Talking about development of cities, PM strongly encouraged for human resources development in order to develop cities as centres of economic growth. He emphasized on developing institutions for specialization in urban governance, water and environment management. With increasing urban mobility, he also stressed on providing adequate urban accommodation which would in turn lead to better productivity in the manufacturing sector in new industrial hubs.

Prime Minister also paid salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel describing him as an inspiration for all civil servants. Citing that today is his death anniversary and this year is also his 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi said that next two years should be celebrated and we should work towards achieving his dream of India.

To make every Indian an active participant in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, he urged them to follow the example of the freedom movement. As men, women and children from all walks of life participated in the freedom struggle despite their different circumstances, ideological differences and different means, similarly every Indian must work towards making Viksit Bharat by 2047. Citing that India became independent 25 years after Dandi March which was a massive revolution in those times, Prime Minister said that similarly if we decide that we shall become Viksit Bharat by 2047, we too will become Viksit for sure.

The three day Conference emphasised on special themes which included Manufacturing, Services, Rural Non-farm, Urban, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy.