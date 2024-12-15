Aligarh: Gas leak in meat factory causes panic, seven employees hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ammonia gas leak in meat factory.

A gas leak at a meat factory in the Roarawar police station area of Aligarh caused widespread panic on Friday evening when several workers, both men and women, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. The incident occurred when employees at the Fair Exports meat factory began experiencing dizziness and fainting spells.

As panic set in, all the workers rushed outside the factory. Upon investigation, it was discovered that an ammonia gas leak had occurred within the premises. Seven employees, including six women and one man, were immediately hospitalized after the incident, and their treatment is currently underway.

Local authorities, including police and fire department officials, were promptly dispatched to the scene. The fire department team is working to contain the gas leak. According to reports, the gas leak was caused by a backflow of gas from a valve in the pipeline, leading to the ammonia leakage. The Fair Exports factory, known for its meat export operations, was affected in the parking area, which handles frozen meat products.

Amit Kumar Bhatt, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the city, confirmed that the leak occurred in the evening and lasted for about four to five minutes. He mentioned that several workers in the packing area, where the ammonia gas leak occurred, experienced eye irritation and other symptoms. Seven individuals, including six women and one man, were affected and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, their condition is stable, and the situation at the factory has been brought under control.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the matter, and a technical team has been assigned to inspect the factory’s operations and identify any potential safety issues.