West Indies vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch WI vs BAN T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

West Indies will be keen to end their year 2024's final assignment with a win in the best of three T20Is against Bangladesh

West Indies have had a pretty good year as far as white-ball cricket is concerned and would want to end 2024 on a high with the final assignment - T20Is against Bangladesh - upon them. West Indies won a couple of T20I series against South Africa at home on the either side of the T20 World Cup but lost the recent T20I assignment against England. However, the 3-0 ODI series victory against Bangladesh in St Kitts is a decent indication of the form the Windies white-ball side is in and would want to continue with the same in these three matches in St Vincent.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have just not been able to put up quality performances for a consistent period in the game and would want to correct in the three T20I matches. Litton Das has been named the captain with Najmul Hossain Shanto unavailable and the senior wicketkeeper-batter will be keen to exploit the aspect that the hosts will be without a few of their key stars in Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis, who is out injured.

When and where to watch WI vs BAN T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20II series between West Indies and Bangladesh in St Vincent will kick off on Sunday, December 16 at 5:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 18 and 20 at the same time and the same venue. The WI vs BAN series, unfortunately, doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein (first two matches only), Jayden Seales (third match only), Alzarri Joseph, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Bangladesh: Litton Kumar Das (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Nahid Rana