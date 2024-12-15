iPhone 17 to bringer newer design, different camera module and slimmer variants in 2025: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

Apple’s next flagship series, which is expected to be the iPhone 17, is already making waves with intriguing leaks majorly about the design and hardware upgrades (by the time of writing). Although the series is expected to launch in the next year (somewhere around September 2025), it is further rumoured that the upcoming series will have significant updates (majorly AI features), which will capture the attention of tech enthusiasts all over the world.

Horizontal camera module: A bold new look

According to a recent leak posted by the popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, it was stated that Apple might ditch the iconic square camera module on the rear panel. Instead, the upcoming series may feature a horizontal camera strip on the upper back panel. This design might mirror Google’s Pixel phones, which offer a sleek and streamlined arrangement for the camera sensors.

The leak further hinted that lens positioning within the strip could vary, possibly integrating enhanced hardware like ultra-wide-angle lenses and Apple’s advanced Face ID technology.

New frame design for the slim variant

Adding to the excitement, another Weibo post showcased what is believed to be the frame of the iPhone 17 Slim model, which aligns with the horizontal camera design. This model may feature a centred ultra-wide-angle lens, leaving room for Face ID sensors, suggesting that the redesign isn’t just about aesthetics but also functionality.

Pro Models: Smaller Dynamic Island and Material Changes?

Other leaks hint at changes to the Dynamic Island on the Pro Max variant, with reports suggesting a smaller and more refined design. Meanwhile, Apple could swap the titanium frame currently used in Pro models for an aluminium body, although this claim has sparked debate among analysts.

iPhone 17 lineup: A goodbye to the plus model?

Another major speculation has been revolving around the iPhone lineup itself. Rumours also suggest that Apple might discontinue the Plus model, replacing it with a new Slim or Air variant.

This new variant could mark a fresh approach, introducing bold design changes and targeting a broader audience.

What to expect from iPhone 17

While Apple has not confirmed any of these details, the iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be a significant departure from its predecessors. From a redesigned camera system to potential material upgrades and the introduction of a Slim variant, the upcoming series could redefine expectations for Apple’s flagship devices.

ALSO READ: Jio's 84-day plan outshines Airtel and BSNL with 2GB daily data and Netflix subscription: Details here

ALSO READ: How to create and manage WhatsApp Polls? Guide