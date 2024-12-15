Jio's 84-day plan outshines Airtel and BSNL with 2GB daily data and Netflix subscription: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the largest telecom service providers in India continues to disrupt the market with feature-packed, budget-friendly plans. Among its diverse portfolio, one plan has caught the attention of users for its exceptional benefits, including OTT subscriptions and ample data. If you’re planning your next recharge, this could be the perfect choice for you.

Jio's budget-friendly plans with OTT benefits

Jio is known for offering affordable prepaid plans that include free OTT subscriptions. These plans enable the user to smooth connectivity and are cost-effective with additional entertainment services. Let’s explore Jio’s Rs 1,299 plan that’s making waves for its unbeatable benefits.

Jio’s Rs 1,299 plan

The Rs 1,299 prepaid plan is one of Jio’s most popular offerings. It provides an impressive 84-day validity with unlimited voice calls across all networks. This plan is ideal for users who prefer long-term recharge solutions, freeing them from frequent recharges for nearly three months.

Data benefits for heavy users

For data enthusiasts, this plan offers 2GB of high-speed data daily, amounting to a total of 168GB over 84 days. Being a part of Jio’s True 5G segment, users in 5G-enabled areas can also enjoy unlimited 5G data, ensuring a seamless browsing and streaming experience.

OTT perks for entertainment lovers

One of the highlights of the Rs 1,299 plan is the inclusion of a free Netflix mobile subscription for 84 days. Subscribers can enjoy the latest movies and web series on their mobile devices without any additional cost. Alongside Netflix, the plan also includes free access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud, offering a complete entertainment package.

Why choose the Rs 1,299 plan?

This plan stands out as a well-rounded option for users seeking long validity, generous data limits, and OTT benefits at an affordable price. Whether you’re a heavy data user or a Netflix binge-watcher, this plan ensures value for money while keeping you connected and entertained.

