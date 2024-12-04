WhatsApp to Stop-supporting THESE iPhone models by May 2025: List

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY iPhone

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned social media platform has announced that it will discontinue support for certain older iPhone models starting May 5, 2025. Popular devices from Apple Inc., are likely to discontinue the support of the app on the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

Which iPhones are affected?

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will require iOS 15.1 or later to function. iPhones unable to upgrade beyond iOS 12.5.7, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will lose access to the messaging platform.

These older devices, released nearly a decade ago, cannot support the advanced technologies required for WhatsApp's newer features and enhanced security measures.

Deadline and notice period

WhatsApp has set a deadline of May 5, 2025, giving affected users a five-month notice. This window provides sufficient time for users to either upgrade their devices or switch to alternative messaging platforms.

For unaffected iPhones, this change poses no issues. Users with devices supporting iOS 15.1 or later can continue using WhatsApp seamlessly.

To check if your iPhone is up to date, go to Settings > General > Software Update and install the latest version.

Why is WhatsApp making this change?

This decision aligns with WhatsApp's commitment to leveraging the advanced APIs and security protocols available in newer iOS versions. By ending support for outdated operating systems, WhatsApp can introduce improved features, ensure stronger data protection, and enhance the app’s overall performance.

Android users unaffected

It’s worth noting that this update impacts only iPhone users. Android devices are not part of this update, and users can continue accessing WhatsApp without compatibility concerns.

Time to upgrade?

For users still relying on the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, this announcement serves as a reminder to upgrade to a newer device. By doing so, you can continue enjoying WhatsApp’s services and stay connected with its latest features.

ALSO READ: Instagram Stalkers Beware: This feature lets you spot them instantly

ALSO READ: How to identity a fake iPhone? Smart tips