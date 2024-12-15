Zakir Hussain: Sangeet Natak Akademi to Grammy to Padma Vibhushan, list of awards conferred to tabla legend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain dies: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital. His close friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia told the news agency PTI that Zakir Hussain was receiving treatment at a hospital in San Francisco for a heart-related issue over the past week.

Zakir Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha Khan, is a prominent figure in both Indian and global music. He started his journey with the tabla at the age of seven and was already performing across India by the age of twelve. Throughout his career, he has made significant contributions to both Indian classical and world music.

List of awards conferred to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

The percussionist, one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians, has been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards. He received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. Let’s take a look at the impressive list of awards bestowed upon the tabla legend.

In 1990, Hussain was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the President of India, making him one of the youngest musicians to receive this prestigious recognition from the Sangeet Natak Academy, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

He was awarded the Indo-American Award in 1990 in recognition of his outstanding cultural contribution to the relationship between the United States and India.

In 1992, Planet Drum, an album co-created and produced by Hussain and Mickey Hart, was awarded the first-ever Grammy for Best World Music Album, the Downbeat Critics' Poll for Best World Beat Album, and the NARM Indie Best Seller Award for a World Music Recording.

In 1999, Hussain was conferred the United States National Endowment for the Arts's National Heritage Fellowship, which is the highest honor given to traditional artists and musicians in the USA.

In 2009, for the 51st Grammy Awards, Hussain won the Grammy in the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project alongside Mickey Hart, Sikiru Adepoju, and Giovanni Hidalgo

Hussain made history at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, becoming the first Indian to win three trophies in a single night.

