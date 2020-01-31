Image Source : PTI/FILE Armed dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 2 crore from house in Thane

Four armed dacoits allegedly looted cash and ornaments worth nearly Rs two crore from a house at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Kalher village in Bhiwandi tehsil early on Thursday, they said. "The armed dacoits broke into the bungalow of former sarpanch (village head) around 6 am. They threatened the members of the house at gunpoint and looted cash and ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.86 crore," an official of Narpoli police station said.

Based on a complaint, police registered an offence under IPC sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house- trespass) and also under the Arms Act, police said.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused.

