Anti-corruption bureau arrested Village level officer for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI A village level revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Rajasthan's Banswara district (Representational Image)

A village-level revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in Rajasthan's Banswara district, an anti-corruption bureau spokesperson said. Varsha Patidar, posted at Chandu Ji Ka Garha in Ganoda tehsil of the district, had demanded a bribe from the complainant Rohit Patel in a land mutation case. The complaint was verified and a trap was laid to arrest the accused on Thursday, the ACB spokesperson said. A complaint against a middleman Vishnu Sarkar for taking Rs 40,000, including the government charges for land mutation, is also being investigated, the spokesperson said, adding that a team is interrogating the accused.

