Clerk held for accepting Rupees 40,000 bribe in Aurangabad

Image Source : PTI A senior clerk in the office of Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 in bribe for extending an official favour(Representational Image)

A senior clerk in the office of Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner in Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 in

bribe for extending official favour, an ACB official said. The accused Sachin Pandit had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant, who had sought an appeal pending in the divisional commissioner's office to be settled in his favour.

"Pandit allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant, but later settled for Rs 40,000. He was arrested when he was accepting the amount by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)," he said.

ALSO READ| CBI arrests PNB manager for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to disburse the loan to purchase buffaloes

ALSO READ| Cooperative Central Bank CEO held taking bribe