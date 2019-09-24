Image Source : FILE CBI arrests PNB manager for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe to disburse loan to purchase buffaloes

The CBI arrested a Punjab National Bank senior manager and his accomplice on Tuesday for taking a bribe of Rs one lakh for disbursing loans for purchase of buffaloes, officials said.

Sumer Singh, senior manager at the PNB's Kanwali branch in Rewari district of Haryana, and his accomplice Satish were nabbed by the agency while the latter was accepting the bribe from the complainant, they said.

A loan amount of Rs 24.72 lakh to the complainant was approved by the Animal Husbandry Department for running a dairy unit in Kushpura, according to the FIR.

"The accused was demanding bribe of Rs one lakh in lieu of part disbursement of Rs 7.92 lakh against purchase of buffaloes...the accused allegedly directed the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to a middleman (private person)," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman (private person) red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant on behalf of the accused senior manager of Punjab National Bank, he said.

"Both the accused have been arrested. Search was conducted at the premises of accused at Mohindergarh (Haryana)," Gaur said.

