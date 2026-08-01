Chandigarh woman shot in face during eviction drive, accused lawyer arrested; probe launched

Chandigarh:

A woman's bid to evict her tenant following a court order became deadly for her in Chandigarh after she was shot in the face, leaving her critically injured, said the police on Saturday. The incident happened in the Sector 42 and the victim was identified as Manjinder Kaur.

According to the police, Kaur had gone to her Sector 42-C residence earlier in the day to evict her tenant and take possession of the flat after a court order. The tenant, who is a lawyer by profession, was identified as JPS Chadha.

However, Chadha took out his double-barrel gun and opened fired at Kaur, who was accompanied by the police. The bullet struck her mouth, the police said.

Kaur was critically injured and was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Hospital of Chandigarh. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital, but her condition remains critical.

Area sealed off, probe launched

The police have sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. Chadha has also been arrested, and forensic evidence are being collected. The police are also recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dhiraj Kumar said the police are also trying to find out whether Chadha's gun was licensed or not. He also said Chadha had been living alone at the flat for the past six months, and he fired at Kaur through his balcony, while the police team was at the gate of the society. He said Chadha had received eviction notices earlier as well, but he never responded to them.

"The team issued several warnings and made repeated attempts to get the occupant to open the gate. However, he refused to do so. Subsequently, when the team broke the lock and the inner latch to gain entry, JPS Chadha suddenly came to the balcony carrying a licensed firearm," Kumar said.

"From the balcony, he fired at the landlord's wife, Manvinder Kaur, who was standing near the gate...He was preparing to fire a second shot when the police team overpowered him, restrained him, and took the pistol from his possession," he added.

The official further said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and further action will be taken in the case accordingly.

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