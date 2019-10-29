Cooperative Central Bank CEO held taking bribe

Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
Krishna District Co-operative Central Bank Chief Executive Officer N Rangababu was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 on Tuesday evening, police said.

Hyderabad Published on: October 29, 2019 23:00 IST
According to the bureau ASP, S Saikrishna, the bank CEO was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from complainant K Lakshmi Nancharaiah.

Rangabbau had accepted the cover containing cash in favor of sanctioning Rs 7.58 lakh to the complainant for publishing and printing stationery for 2020, said, ACB officials.

A case had been registered against the bank official, the ASP said. 

 
 

