One Indian missing, 10 rescued after attack on vessel off Oman coast amid US-Iran war

New Delhi:

One Indian was missing while 10 were rescued after an Iranian attack on a merchant vessel, GFS Galaxy, in the Strait of Hormuz. New Delhi condemned the attack on the commercial ship near the coast of Oman.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing," the Ministry of External Affairs said. The statement added that the ministry is coordinating with the Omani authorities for the search and rescue operation. "Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support."

India calls for "de-escalation of tensions"

The Ministry further appealed for "immediate de-escalation of tensions" while being "deeply worrisome" for the attack on the vessel. "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added. The tensions are flaring up in West Asia after the ceasefire between the US and Iran came to an end.

Tensions flare up in Middle East as US hits Iran

The US launched a fresh wave of attacks on Iran after claiming that Tehran attacked "another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz". U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. In retaliation, Iran has hit out at US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE as tensions flared up in the Middle East again. The United Arab Emirates issued a public warning on Sunday about an incoming missile and drone attack as explosions were heard in neighbouring Qatar. Shortly after the blasts, missile sirens sounded across Qatar. The Qatari military later confirmed it had successfully intercepted the incoming Iranian missiles, according to an official statement.

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