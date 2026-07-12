Heather Knight set to retire from international cricket after Lord's Test match against India

New Delhi:

In a major development, veteran England batter Heather Knight came forward and announced that she would be retiring from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing Test match against the Indian team at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

One of the biggest players in England women’s cricket history, Heather Knight joined Tammy Beaumont in retirement as she decided to end her career after the end of the ongoing Test against the Indian women’s team.

She goes out with 15 Tests, 160 ODIs, and 145 T20I matches played, and she has 7,998 runs to her name across formats as well. One of the most revered players in the history of England women’s cricket, Heather Knight will retire from international cricket as a huge figure in the history of the women’s game.

She made her debut for England back in 2010; she came in as an 18-year-old, replacing the then-injured Sarah Taylor on the India tour. She also led England to the 2017 ODI World Cup title as well.

Heather Knight opened up on her decision to retire

After announcing her decision to retire from international cricket, Heather Knight took centre stage and talked about how grateful she is to have represented England, and how big an honour it has been for her to lead the side as well.

"I'm extremely grateful and privileged to have gone on the journey that I have been on as an England cricketer. It's hard to walk away because the dressing room and the people in the dressing room have been a constant in my life for 16 years, and the memories and the experiences and the people have helped shape me become who I am today, but I'm really content with this decision and I'm really excited for what's next,” Knight said in a statement.

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing cricketers, and some amazing people who have taught me a lot, inspired me and supported me throughout my career. I want to say a huge thank you to my teammates, coaches and support staff,” she added.

Also Read: