ALERT: Fake websites offer 'lockdown discounts' on Mont Blanc pens

It is often said that a crisis brings out the best and worst in people. At a time when the country is under a lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, scamsters are going full throttle in duping as much as they can. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has alerted people about websites operating in the name of Mont Blanc. These websites have been claiming to sell premium Mont Blanc pens at throwaway prices on "lockdown discounts."

Modus operandi:

The cyber criminals first send out messages to people on behalf of the fake Mont Blanc websites and post these on social media platforms including Facebook. The message lures people by way of offering heavy discounts on pens, particularly Shai pens. It then asks them to use their website to go ahead with the purchase of the pens. The moment the person clicks on the website link, all crucial personal details of the buyer are sent across to the fraudsters, who in turn use them to steal money from their bank accounts.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell's appeal

Cautioning people against such websites, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has appealed people not to fall into the trap laid by these scamsters, and immediately report in case they receive any such message.

