Agra: Police Constable strangles Dalit woman after raping her, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused was arrested by the police

A Uttar Pradesh Police Constable posted in Agra allegedly strangled a 25-year-old Dalit woman after raping her, the official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, victim's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the policeman's rented room on December 29. She had visited the constable's rented room in Agra a day before the incident.

"Raghvendra Singh (27), a police constable posted in Agra has been arrested in the murder of a 25-year-old woman who was found hanging in his rented room in Belanganj under the limits of Chhata Police Station in Agra city," said RK Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chhata.

The constable was booked under sections 306, 376 and SC/ST Act of IPC, he said.

The post mortem report revealed hanging as the cause of death.

"Constable Raghavendra Singh is a native of Jhansi and was living in rented accommodation in Belanganj. The two were known to each other from the past. The girl was working at a Kidney Centre in Gurugram," RK Singh said.

The officer said that on the day of the incident, Singh had come to his office but left early. Later he informed his colleagues about the incident.

He was arrested on Sunday on the complaint of the family members of the woman.

According to her brother, the two had taken training for nursing in Jhansi and had been in touch since.

"We had even visited the home of Raghvendra Singh, but his family refused our offer of marriage. But he was in touch with my sister," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Chhattisgarh: 16-year-old held hostage, raped, one held