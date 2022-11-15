Aftab brought new girlfriend home days after killing Shraddha, hide her chopped body parts in cupboard

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Accused Aftab Ameen Poonawalla who killed his girlfriend Shraddha and chopped her body parts into 35 pieces.

Shraddha Walkar murder Case: Accused boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala brought a new girlfriend to the same house where he killed Shraddha days after committing the crime. Aftab developed new relations with another girl who came to his house when Shraddha's chopped body parts were still there, reports say.

According to police sources, Aftab Poonawala had hidden Shraddha's body parts in a cupboard when he used to get the new girl at home.

The 28-year-old man, who is a trained chef, confessed to the crime and is currently on 5-day police remand. Earlier today, he was taken by police to Mehrauli where he used to dump Shraddha's body party every night at 2 am. He continued this for 18 days.

In another shocking revelation, Aftab used to keep his food, and water in the same fridge in which he had stored Shraddha's chopped body parts.

Aftab strangled his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 and bought a new 300-liter refrigerator on May 19 to store body parts.

Staying active on Shraddha Walkar's social media account and disposing her body parts over several days were among the measures Aftab allegedly employed to conceal his live-in partner's murder.

But it was only a matter of time before he ran out of luck and the police came knocking at his door. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli in May.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love.

But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital.

They went to Himachal Pradesh and later arrived in Delhi. They stayed at a hotel in Paharganj for a day and later moved to a hostel in Saidulajab in south Delhi.

On May 15, they moved to the house in Chhattarpur Pahadi.

Police said shortly after they shifted to the south Delhi house, their relationship turned sour and they suspected each other of having affairs with other people.

Even after allegedly killing Walkar, Poonawala continued to live in the same flat and ordered food through online apps, police said.

Walkar was not in touch with her family members after she moved in with Poonawala but used to chat with her friends on Instagram.

After allegedly killing her, Poonawala used to impersonate Walkar on the app and chat with her friends until June 9.

When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.

According to the FIR, the victim's father separated from her mother in 2016. The mother died a couple of years ago.

It also said Walkar used to earlier inform her mother that Poonawala had been beating her up. Around 15 to 20 days after the death of her mother, she called her father and informed him about the same. She had even met him in person later.

