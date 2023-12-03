Rajnandgaon Election Result 2023: Ex-CM Raman Singh leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajnandgaon Election Result 2023

Rajnandgaon Assembly Seat Results 2023: Rajnandgaon is constituency number 75 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency. The Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the first phase on November 7, 2023, in Rajnandgaon.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Raman Singh and Girish Devangan from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Rajnandgaon constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bindoo Foole, Ambedkarite Party of India's (API) Dhalchand Sahu, Rashtriya Jansabha Party's (RJP) Debilal Sirmour, Republican Paksha's (Khoripa) Pratima Vasnik, Shakti Sena's (Bharat Desh) Fuleshwari Sahu, Johar Chhattisgarh Party's (JCP) Manish Dewangan, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Rajkumar, Azad Janata Party's (AJP) Vimal Agrawal, Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party's (BSCP) Venkat Verma and Independent candidates Gurpreet Singh Chahal, Chandramani Verma, Dipa Love Ramteke, Prayag Sahu, Makhan Yadav, Mulchand Sahu, Mrityunjay Tiwari, Yusuf Bhai Manihar, Rakesh Tiwari, Rakesh Yadav, Rajendra Kumar Bharti, Rahul Jain, Rupesh Das Manikpuri, Loknath Sahu, Vijay Sahu, Virendra Diwan, Vishesh Dhamgaye and Sudesh Tikam are also in the fray.

In 2013, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Raman Singh won the Rajnandgaon seat by defeating Congress candidate Alka Uday Mudliyar by a margin of 35,866 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Dr Raman Singh again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Karuna Shukla with a margin of 16,933 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Abhishek Singh was leading from the Rajnandgaon constituency. BJP candidate Santosh Pandey was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

