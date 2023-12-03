Kunkuri Election Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai challenges Congress' sitting MLA UD Minj in key battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kunkuri Election Result 2023

Kunkuri Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Kunkuri is constituency number 13 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency. The Kunkuri Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Kunkuri.

Candidates in Kunkuri Assembly Seat 2023

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former state chief Vishnu Deo Sai and sitting MLA UD Minj from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Kunkuri constituency.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Leos Minj, Hamar Raj Party's (HRP) Albert Minj, Sarv Adi Dal's Charlesh Ekka, Bahujan Mukti Party's (BMP) Dinesh Kumar Bhagat, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Bhagat Sai Painkra, and independent candidates Indranath Painkra, Kamleshwar Ram Nayak, Kaushal Kumar Ohdar, and Filips Toppo are also in the fray.

What happened in Kunkuri in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP leader Rohit Kumar Sai won the Kunkuri seat by defeating Congress candidate Abraham Tirkey by a margin of 28,866 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate UD Minj won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Bharat Sai with a margin of 4,293 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kunkuri?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai was leading from the Kunkuri constituency. BJP candidate Gomati Sai was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

