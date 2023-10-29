India TV Chunav Manch: Fiery verbal battle between BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress's Nand Kumar Saha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress's Nand Kumar Sahay.

In a heated exchange on India TV's Election Arena, BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal and Congress leader Nand Kumar Sahay engaged in a sharp debate. The debate kicked off with the BJP leader alleging that Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped into the fields today. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi had not set foot in the fields before today and has only come here for an election photoshoot. The BJP leader went on to say that Rahul Gandhi lacks knowledge even about the basics of the state and talks about being a grassroots leader.

Furthermore, the BJP leader mentioned that Rahul Gandhi talks about many things but conveniently forgets about various scandals and corruption cases in the state. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi does not address issues like fodder scam, liquor scams, coal scams, PDS (Public Distribution System) scams, and the Campa Cola scam. The BJP leader highlighted that during the previous elections, Rahul Gandhi had promised to provide unemployment allowances and housing to the homeless, but now he seems to have forgotten those promises and is making new pledges once again."

