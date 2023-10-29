India TV Chunav Manch: Congress leader Promod Tiwari expresses confidence in Bhupesh Baghel's return

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress party's Rajya Sabha member, Promod Tiwari.

In the midst of the election season in Chhattisgarh, India TV's Election Manch has made a return to the state's capital, Raipur. During the program, Congress party's Rajya Sabha member, Promod Tiwari, voiced his optimism for the upcoming elections, asserting that the state government had undertaken numerous public welfare initiatives. He stated that the government had addressed the expectations of various segments of the population, including farmers, students, youth, and women.

Confidence in victory across all states: Promod Tiwari

Promod Tiwari, a Congress leader, confidently proclaimed that the party was poised for victory in all states participating in the electoral battle. He predicted a resounding defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in every state.

As of now, the Congress is in power in only one state, and that government, too, was formed through political maneuvering rather than by public mandate, according to Tiwari. He expressed his belief that the BJP would face a humiliating loss in all the states. In Manipur, he said the BJP would remain winless, and in Telangana, the Congress was presenting a significant challenge to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

The state is all set to vote for its next chief minister as the Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, the EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in the press conference that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

The Election Commission said in a press conference that five state assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to polls on different days beginning November 7, and the votes will be counted on December 3.