India TV Chunav Manch: 'Congress will form governments in five states,' says Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan

Amid the ongoing state assembly elections in five states, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan from Chhattisgarh expressed her confidence that the Congress party will emerge victorious in these elections and secure a full majority to form the government in these states. She noted that the general public is increasingly dissatisfied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and believes that this time, the people will extend their support to the Congress, paving the way for both the state assembly elections this year and the final showdown in 2024. "We are going to win the elections in Chhattisgarh with a significant majority," emphasised Ranjit Ranjan.

"The grassroots workers and national leaders are working diligently to demonstrate the veracity of these claims," she added. Regarding the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Ranjit Ranjan asserted that "the alliance is now even stronger and rumors of a breakup should be disregarded."

Addressing internal disagreements within the Congress party, Ranjit Ranjan stated that "where there are utensils, there will always be some clatter." She explained that no internal conflicts within the party are severe enough to adversely affect the election results. Furthermore, she questioned what was happening with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and the alliance between Vasundhara Raje and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajasthan. She noted that "they don't even have a presence in Telangana, and Manipur has already decided the fate of the results." Ranjit Ranjan emphasised that the "BJP might showcase unity elsewhere, but when it comes to their home turf, they often find themselves in turmoil."

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

The state is all set to vote for its next chief minister as the Election Commission (EC) announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, the EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in the press conference that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

