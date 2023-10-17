Chhattisgarh: Gondwana Gantantra Party announces first list of 19 candidates for upcoming polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) on Tuesday released its first list of 19 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The party has entered into an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the forthcoming polls.

According to the list, Shyam Singh Markam has been fielded from Bharatpur Sonhat; Jaynath Singh from Premnagar; Keram from Ambikapur; Balsai Koram from Jashpur; Rajesh Lakra from Kunkuri; Bhagatsai Paikra from Pali Tanakhar; Tuleshwar Singh from Markam Mahasamund; Dejirani Netam Bindra from Navagarh; Tikam Nagvanshi from Sihwa; Mayaram Nagvanshi from Patan; Motiram Yadav from Bemetara; Umashankar Yadav from Kawardha; Parshadi Kumre from Khairagarh; Santosh Maria from Dongargaon; Naresh Motgare Mohla from Manpur; Rajendra Kumar from Usare; Shivprasad from Gota Kanker; Hemlal Markam from Dantewada; Ghanshyam Juri from Raipur South; and Ajay Chakole from Raipur South.

The Election Commission has announced that Assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Mayawati welcomed the Election Commission for announcing the schedule for the assembly elections to five states but said the "real challenge" for the poll panel is to "make the elections completely free and fair by putting an end to the misuse of government machinery and money power."

"Apart from entering into an electoral pact with the Gondwana Gantantra Party in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BSP, except for Mizoram, is contesting the elections alone in Rajasthan and Telangana without compromising with anyone and is hopeful of getting good results in these states."

