'Tear Digvijaya Singh's clothes': Kamal Nath's 'dig' on ticket distribution in MP sparks row

In a video statement that has raised eyebrows, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his desire for his party's candidate, Veerendra Raghuvanshi, to receive a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. Kamal Nath's comments were made after supporters of Veerendra Raghuvanshi, who was not given a ticket to contest from the Shivpuri constituency, protested in front of him.

During this protest, Kamal Nath was shown encouraging the protesters to tear the clothes of Digvijay Singh and Jayvardhan Singh, referring to senior Congress leaders, as a sign of protest. He said, "I still wish for Veerendra Raghuvanshi to get a ticket. I have left it to Digvijay Singh and Jayvardhan Singh, but there seems to be some misunderstanding. Now, you guys go and tear Digvijay Singh and Jayvardhan Singh's clothes."