Chhattisgarh: One Naxal killed as security forces clash with rebels in Bandepara forest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh: Police patrol the Naxal-hit areas.

In a significant development, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with Naxal insurgents in the dense forests of Bandepara. During the intense firefight, one Naxal insurgent was killed, and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the site. The encounter, which unfolded as part of an ongoing anti-insurgency operation, showcased the relentless efforts of security forces to combat Naxal activities in the region. The encounter, which occurred in the rugged and remote terrain of Bandepara, has been a part of ongoing efforts to flush out Naxal rebels and restore peace in the area.

P. Sundarra, Inspector General (IG) of Bastar, provided key insights into the encounter. He confirmed the demise of one Naxal fighter and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from the scene. The security forces' determination was evident in their proactive approach during the operation, which allowed them to neutralise the threat swiftly.

"One naxal killed in an encounter between security forces and naxals in the forest of Bandepara. AK-47 rifle recovered. Search operation continues after the encounter," said IG Bastar P Sundarra.