Dantewada Election Result 2023 Live : Congress' Chhavindra Mahendra Karma takes on BJP's Chaitram Atami

Dantewada Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Dantewada is constituency number 88 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Dantewada Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the first phase on November 7, 2023, in Dantewada.

Candidates in Dantewada Assembly Seat 2023

Chhavindra Mahendra Karma from the Congress party and Chaitram Atami from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Dantewada constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Keshav Netam, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Balloo Ram Bhawani, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Bela Telam, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Bhimsen Mandavi, and independent candidate Amulkar Nag are also in the fray.

What happened in Dantewada in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate Devati Karma won the Dantewada seat by defeating BJP candidate Bhimaram Mandavi with a margin of 5,987 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Bhimaram Mandavi won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Devati Karma with a margin of 2,172 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Dantewada?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP's Dinesh Kashyap was leading from the Dantewada constituency. BJP candidate Baidu Ram Kashyap was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

