Congress will get clear majority in Chhattisgarh Assembly polls with 52 seats, says India TV-CNX opinion poll

Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh (Left)

New Delhi: Congress is going to retain power with a clear majority in this month's Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 52 seats in a house of 90, says India TV-CNX opinion poll survey. Results of the opinion poll were telecast today on the news channel. Polling in the state will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The opinion poll projections show, in a House of 90 assembly seats, Congress may win 52 seats, compared to 68 seats it had won five years ago.

Main opposition party BJP may win 35 seats, compared to only 15 seats it had won five years ago, says the survey. 'Others' including independents and local parties may win the remaining three seats compared to seven they had won in 2018.

Vote share projections show, Congress may get 45 per cent votes, BJP may get 41 per cent, and 'Others' may get 14 per cent votes.

REGION-WISE SEAT PROJECTIONS

Region-wise, India TV-CNX poll projections show:

In northern Sarguja having 14 seats, Congress may win 10 and BJP may get the remaining four seats.

In southern Bastar having 12 seats, Congress may get eight and BJP may get the remaining four seats.

In Central Chhattisgarh having 64 seats, Congress may win 34 seats, BJP may win 27 seats, and the remaining three seats may go to 'Others'.

For the choice of chief minister, 45 per cent voters opted for incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel, while 34 per cent opted for ex-CM and BJP leader Dr Raman Singh. Six per cent opted for Congress leader T S Singhdeo, while five per cent opted for BJP leader Arun Sao.

